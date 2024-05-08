Coloplast A/S Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $953.60 million during the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 43.30%. Analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.