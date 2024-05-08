OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $12.33.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

