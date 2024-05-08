OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $12.33.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
