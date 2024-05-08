CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Announces $0.30 Dividend

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
CompoSecure Price Performance
Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,892. The stock has a market cap of $603.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPO
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CompoSecure
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.