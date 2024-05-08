CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Announces $0.30 Dividend

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,892. The stock has a market cap of $603.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.