Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.92. 4,672,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

