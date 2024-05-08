Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Maximus also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

MMS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 432,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,740. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

