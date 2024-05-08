Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$2,366,646.48 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48.
Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,749. The stock has a market cap of C$104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.86.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2982664 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
