Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

ONL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 431,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,046. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

