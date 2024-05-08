OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Sells 19,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 932,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,631. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens cut their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 368.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.