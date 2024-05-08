Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Centrica Stock Performance

CPYYY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 22,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Dividend History for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.