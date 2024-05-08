JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $3,078,225.70 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. 9,222,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,961. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

