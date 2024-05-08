MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Insider Buys $923,968.86 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 817,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.