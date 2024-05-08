CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend of $1.13

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.1335 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $28.24 during trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $30.27.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
