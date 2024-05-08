CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend of $1.13

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.1335 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $28.24 during trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

