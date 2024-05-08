Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $561.09 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 33.68% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $561,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,857,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000.

NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

