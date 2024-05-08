Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.53 Billion Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,525,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,099,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 435,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

