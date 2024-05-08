Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $509.44 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 38.97% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $509,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PXH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 40,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.