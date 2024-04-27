Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

INE stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.59%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

