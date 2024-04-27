Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $62.80

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $790.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

