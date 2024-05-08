Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 5,684,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,648,286. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

