Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Sprott has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SII traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 126,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

