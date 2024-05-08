Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TEI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 56,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

