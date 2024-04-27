Roth Mkm Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.70.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

