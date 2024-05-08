Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $46.38

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 415.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $68.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

