FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.