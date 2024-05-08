FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.95.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.