Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

