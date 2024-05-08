Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DK opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. Delek US’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

