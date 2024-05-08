AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $46.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.32. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,773 over the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.