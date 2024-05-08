Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.