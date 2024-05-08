FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CSX Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for CSX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CSX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CSX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.