Reviewing Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) & Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicholas Financial and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.96 -$34.12 million ($5.01) -1.37 Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.80 $107.84 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nicholas Financial.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nicholas Financial and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Nicholas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Nicholas Financial and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial -134.48% -50.06% -42.27% Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Nicholas Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicholas Financial



Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC



Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

