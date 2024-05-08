FY2025 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut by Zacks Research

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.66. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

