Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,802. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

