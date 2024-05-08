Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Itron, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Itron stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17,455.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

