Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Culp in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Culp’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Culp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

