Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Increased by Raymond James (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

