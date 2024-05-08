ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ExlService alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

Insider Activity at ExlService

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.