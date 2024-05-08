American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $22.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.