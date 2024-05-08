Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $47.53 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.