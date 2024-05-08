Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Maple Leaf Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.71. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$21.52 and a one year high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

