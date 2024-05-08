Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SDE stock opened at C$4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$729.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

