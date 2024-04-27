ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
ASE Technology Price Performance
NYSE ASX opened at $10.11 on Friday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
