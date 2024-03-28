Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

