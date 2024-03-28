Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.65 and a one year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

