Truist Financial Corp Sells 67,289 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,289 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $81,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MSI traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.48. 595,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

