International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.05. 1,640,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,036. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 996,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

