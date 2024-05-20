UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.73% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $203,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 972,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $100.32. 270,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

