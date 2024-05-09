Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Beyond stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 2,752,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $798.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.92. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

