Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 492,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.05.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
