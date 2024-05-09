Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 492,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

