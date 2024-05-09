IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,571. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.