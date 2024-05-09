TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,390.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,318.86. 226,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.86. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $768.05 and a 52 week high of $1,330.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

