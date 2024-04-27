Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

